Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 314,690 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 995,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

Equitable Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

