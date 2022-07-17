Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,318 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

