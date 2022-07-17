Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,567 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,983 shares of company stock worth $16,761,822. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH opened at $70.10 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

