Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,493 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,201,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 154,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

