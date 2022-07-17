Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,846 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.71.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.