Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,028 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 377,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $90.30 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.