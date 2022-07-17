Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 974,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $36,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

