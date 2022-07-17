Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 805,472 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,460 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

ROIC stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

