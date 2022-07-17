Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $34,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after acquiring an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

