Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

