Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 63,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 129,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

