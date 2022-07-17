Suncoast Equity Management Sells 350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.