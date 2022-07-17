Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.