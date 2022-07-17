Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 67,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $59.30 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

