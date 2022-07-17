Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

