Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $36,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

