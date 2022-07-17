The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
NYSE BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.