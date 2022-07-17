The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

