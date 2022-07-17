The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

