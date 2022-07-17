The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

