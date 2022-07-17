The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

