The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

