Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
