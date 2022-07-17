Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $298,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

