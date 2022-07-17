Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $156.70 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.