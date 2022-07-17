Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 500,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 394,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 144,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 4,544 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,294.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,998.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,537,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 4,544 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $73,294.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,281,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,998.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,384. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $16.27 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.60.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

