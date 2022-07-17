Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,447 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.9 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.