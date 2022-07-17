Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

