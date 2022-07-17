Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

VRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 894.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

