Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

VSCO opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

