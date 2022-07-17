Vista Finance LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.