Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after buying an additional 146,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 457,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,462,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 87.65%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

