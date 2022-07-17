Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

