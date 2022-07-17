WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

