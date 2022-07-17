Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

