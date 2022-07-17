YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in YETI by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,228,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

YETI Trading Down 0.1 %

YETI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.