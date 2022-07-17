Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 8,855.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $112.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

