10,600 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 2,428.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of TUYA opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.91. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $21.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
