10,683 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

