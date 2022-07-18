1,073 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.