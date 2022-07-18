10,874 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 87.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Progyny by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 557,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,767. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

