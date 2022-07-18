10,874 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 87.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Progyny by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 557,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,767. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
