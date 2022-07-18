11,101 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 316,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

