11,101 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 316,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
