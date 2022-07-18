13,000 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NLY opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

