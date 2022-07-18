1,518 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

