1,734 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.39 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

