1,870 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

NYSE EOG opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

