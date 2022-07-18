26,752 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,674,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 312,535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 252,372 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

