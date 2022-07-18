26,752 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,674,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 312,535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 252,372 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSCO stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.