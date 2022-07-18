32,665 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $20.35 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

