3,415 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

