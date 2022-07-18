63,905 Shares in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.
iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.
