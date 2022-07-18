822 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

